The city of Kokomo’s leaf pickup program starts Nov. 1, according to city officials. Leaf collection begins on the city’s south side and progresses north with seven crews making continuous passes throughout Kokomo.
Leaf vacuum trucks will collect leaves from the street front of each residence about three times during the season until all leaves are gathered or until weather no longer permits, a recent news release stated.
When the crews are gathering leaves, tree limb pickup will be temporarily suspended.
“We ask that residents rake their leaves as close to the edge of the street as possible, without placing them in the street,” Clint VanNatter, Kokomo street superintendent, stated on the news release. “Also, leaves mixed with limbs, brush and other debris will not be picked up as these items damage the equipment in the vacuum trucks.”
To make the collection more efficient, city officials ask that residents:
• Rake leaves to the curb but not into the street. Leaves in the street can obstruct drains and cause flooding. Please do not place leaf piles on sidewalks, gutters, ditches or around fire hydrants.
• Do not mix limbs or other yard waste with loose leaves. The vacuum trucks cannot pick-up limbs or garden waste.
• Place only loose leaves at curbside (no bagged leaves).
Burning leaves is not permitted in the city limits.
For more information, contact the Street Department at 765-453-4030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.