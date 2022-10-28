The city of Kokomo’s leaf pickup program starts Nov. 7, according to city officials. Leaf collection begins on the city’s south side and progresses north, with crews making continuous passes throughout Kokomo.
Leaf vacuum trucks will collect leaves from the street in front of each residence about three times during the season until all leaves are gathered or until weather no longer permits, a recent news release stated.
When the crews are gathering leaves, tree limb pickup will be temporarily suspended.
To make the collection more efficient, city officials ask that residents:
• Rake leaves to the curb but not into the street. Leaves in the street can obstruct drains and cause flooding. Do not place leaf piles on sidewalks, gutters, ditches or around fire hydrants.
• Do not mix limbs or other yard waste with loose leaves. The vacuum trucks cannot pick up limbs or garden waste.
• Place only loose leaves at curbside (no bagged leaves).
Bagged leaves under 50 pounds can also be set out for trash collection. The Kokomo Greencycle yard waste center, 1130 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will be accepting bagged leaves at a cost of $10 per vehicle load. The center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 16.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Maintenance and Refuse at 765-453-4030.
