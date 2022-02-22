The strength of Kokomo School Corporation’s arts programs is one of its major selling points to students and parents.
Kids at Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts get involved in theater, music, choir and visual arts from the very beginning.
Those students continue to follow their passions when they head to Central Middle School and then Kokomo High School.
However, as they approach graduation, they are often faced with some tough decisions.
There are only so many class periods during a day, and while Indiana’s graduation pathways offer more flexibility in how a student can earn a high school diploma, arts students sometimes have to sacrifice a passion they’ve studied their entire school career to satisfy state requirements.
“It’s very disheartening when a very talented junior has to give (something) up,” said Brandon Anderson, band director at KHS. Anderson is also an adjunct professor at Indiana University Kokomo.
That is no more, though. The Kokomo Board of School Trustees approved the addition of a civic arts pathway earlier this month.
The new pathway includes a dual credit orchestra option for students through IUK, which is growing its orchestra program. The dual credit option for orchestra students means they can stick with it, while also satisfying a needed component of a graduation pathway.
“I think it’s very fortunate to have a board that recognizes the importance of a well-rounded education,” said high school principal Angela Blessing.
Pathways are part of the Indiana Department of Education’s new graduation requirements for high school students. The requirements apply for students who were freshmen at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. Those students are set to graduate next year.
Students are required to earn a high school diploma, learn/demonstrate employability skills and demonstrate postsecondary-ready competencies.
These are broad requirements, and graduation pathways aim to give students plenty of different options in how they graduate instead of the one-size-fits-all approach of passing a standardized test.
For example, students can earn a general, Core 40 or an academic honors diploma to satisfy the diploma requirement. The employability skills requirement can be achieved with project-, service- or work-based learning.
Post-secondary competencies can be fulfilled in a multitude of ways including earning a certain score on the ACT or SAT, achieving a certain score in at least three Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or dual credit courses or earning a certification or apprenticeship.
School corporations can also create a pathway that meets the post-secondary ready option with approval from the IDOE. Kokomo’s new pathway is pending department approval.
The local pathway is expected to be approved. A similar pathway has been approved for larger school districts in the state.
The dual credit orchestra option was essentially the finishing touch on Kokomo’s civic arts pathway, as many of the needed components are already in place.
High school band, for example, is already a dual credit option. An Advanced Placement music course is available to students.
The new pathway also opens the door for Kokomo High school and students to partner with more arts organizations in the community.
Students already teach classes at Rhum Academy of Music and volunteer at Wallace. These will satisfy pathway requirements, as will possible future internships students could do with arts groups. Having the civic arts pathway means students can use these service opportunities to check off the employability skills box on the grad requirement list.
“This pathway makes so much sense to us because we already have so many of those components in place,” Blessing said. “It’s another way to recognize the arts’ importance.”
Having the current offerings tied together under one pathway will not only benefit orchestra students but other fine arts students. Many take more than one fine arts class at a time. Instead of possibly dropping one, now they can stay in those classes, knowing they are still working toward a high school diploma.
“We never have to have kids pick,” Blessing said. “They get to do a lot of what they want.”
“It lets those kids who are artistically driven have a better option to stay in the arts,” Anderson added.
A new arts-centric pathway is another way for Kokomo schools to tout their programs to students and their families.
“The biggest thing is being able to talk to eighth graders about it,” said John Pinson, KHS vice principal and adjunct faculty at IUK.
