A contract is on the table for Kokomo School Corp.’s next superintendent.
The school board is expected to vote on the contract, and next superintendent, before its regular meeting in June.
The corporation has not announced who is considered for the position. State statute allows a district to keep this information private until a contract is approved.
The interview process was conducted in closed session.
The proposed contract is for three years with an annual salary of $141,500.
Current Superintendent Jeff Hauswald is set to leave this summer for Monroe Community School Corporation in Bloomington.
Hauswald joined KSC in 2010.
A special meeting will be scheduled to vote on the contract, and is expected within the next couple weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.