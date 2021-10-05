More Kokomo schools employees can take advantage of a vaccine stipend after the district’s school board extended payouts Monday.
The extension covers those staff members who did not get vaccinated before the start of the school year and have since, as well as those who were hired after the cutoff date. The stipend is a one-time payment of $750.
“Hopefully this will provide (for) those staff members that are new,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said during a work session last week.
The extension gives employees until Jan. 5, 2022, to show proof of vaccination.
Stipends were originally approved in June as a measure to increase the vaccination rate among employees and ensure fewer people miss work due to COVID. Vaccinated employees and staff do not have to quarantine if they are contact traced.
Pandemic relief funding and grants will cover the cost of the one-time payments. Sargent said there is still money left over that was originally allocated for the stipends.
About 72% of Kokomo schools employees were vaccinated at the time of the first payout, Sargent said.
“Our KSC administrators, teachers, and support staff remain centered on teaching and learning,” the superintendent said in a statement. “This focus on teaching and learning is accomplished by keeping the school doors open for in-person instruction.”
COVID vaccinations are not required at Kokomo schools.
