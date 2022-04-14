Kokomo schools became the second Howard County school district to join a national class-action lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul on Wednesday.
The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees voted to join the lawsuit that includes hundreds of school districts, including Indianapolis Public Schools, Carmel Clay Schools, Madison-Grant and Alexandria in Indiana.
Northwestern joined the suit last month. Western is expected to vote on joining the lawsuit next week.
The lawsuit accuses Juul of marketing its products to teens through advertising and flavors such as mango and other fruits. The allegations are similar to those that were leveled against tobacco companies about how they targeted young people.
“Kokomo School Corporation officials feel obligated to challenge any company and/or organization which intentionally targets student-aged youth to engage in unhealthy practices, such as vaping,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a statement.
Teen use in vapes coincided with the rise of Juul as a company in 2015, leading the Food and Drug Administration to declare an underage vaping epidemic.
Vapes are marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes, though they still contain nicotine, which is addictive and harmful to a developing brain.
Joining the lawsuit means Kokomo schools is eligible for compensation if the court rules in schools’ favor. Money can be used for vaping education and other preventative measures.
Juul has already settled for millions with two different states over similar allegations of deceptive advertising practices. In settlements, Juul agreed not to advertise to anyone under 21.
A federal law that raised the purchase age for tobacco and vape products to 21 and the FDA banning flavors for cartridge-based e-cigarettes has helped decrease the number of teens vaping.
Area schools have told the Kokomo Tribune vaping remains an issue among students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.