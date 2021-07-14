Two new administrators were introduced to the Kokomo schools community Monday.
Carlton Mable was named the next assistant superintendent of the Kokomo School Corp., and Suzanne Kishindo will be the next principal at Sycamore International Elementary School.
Mable replaces Mike Sargent, who was named superintendent in May.
Mable spent the first 28 years of his career with Fort Wayne Community Schools, serving in a variety of roles. Most recently he was director of secondary education. He has 17 years of experience as principal, serving at Lakeside Middle School and Southside and Wayne high schools.
Mable said the move presents an opportunity to take the next step in his career.
“It was an opportunity where I thought I had the skills to serve the parents and students of the community,” he said.
While looking for his next opportunity, Mable recalled an experience he had at a basketball tournament held at Kokomo schools.
“That seemed like a great place to work,” Mable remembered thinking.
The new assistant superintendent said he brings a growth mindset and ability to collaborate to the position.
“I will be able to help, to enhance the great things happening here in Kokomo,” he said.
Mable added that he is looking forward to working with Sargent, who “quickly became a resource for me.”
Over at Sycamore, Kishindo steps in for former Principal LaShaya Williams, who requested reassignment as a district-wide social emotional learning coordinator, according to a news release.
The new principal was most recently the assistant principal at New Palestine Intermediate School. Prior, she was an assistant principal, teacher and math coach in Texas.
Kishindo said she was interested in Kokomo schools because of the tailored interest at its schools and choices afforded to parents.
“The parent choice options within the Kokomo School Corporation intrigued me, and I am super excited about the global learners within the International Baccalaureate program,” Kishindo said in a statement.
Mable and Kishindo were in attendance at Monday’s board meeting. where they were greeted by the board and school officials. Both said they’ve received warm welcomes from the community.
“I’ve heard great things about this community,” Kishindo said.
Monday marked Sargent’s first meeting as superintendent. He started as lead administrator for Kokomo on July 1.
