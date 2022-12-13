Elwood Haynes Elementary will have a new principal starting in January.
The Kokomo School Board approved Jennifer Mable as next principal at the elementary school on Monday. Laurie Bridge is the current principal.
Mable brings two decades of experience to the administrative role. She is currently an instructional coach at Elwood, working with and offering support to teachers.
Mable has 28 years of education experience — mostly in Fort Wayne — as a teacher and administrator.
“I think it was a great opportunity to get back into leadership,” Mable said.
Mable said she’s looking forward to furthering the STEM focus at Elwood Haynes and integrating that curriculum throughout the school. Elwood Haynes is STEM elementary school.
“Mrs. Mable brings a wealth of experience to this position; and with her serving as an instructional coach the past three semester at Elwood Haynes Elementary, that simply strengthens her new role,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a statement.
Students at Elwood Haynes are encouraged to take ownership over their learning and advocate for themselves.
“(We) really try to prepare them for school beyond and the skillset they need,” Mable said.
Mable said her experience working with teachers at Elwood Haynes will help keep their perspectives in mind as principal.
“I think it will be an easy transition for them,” she said.
