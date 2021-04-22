The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees is in the process of interviewing superintendent candidates and expects to make a decision later this year.
The search began on Feb. 10, and applications were accepted through March 18. The search has been conducted in partnership with Terry McDaniel and the Indiana State University search team. The number of applicants will not be released until after a decision is made.
Interviews are being held in closed session, according to a news release from KSC officials. A proposed contract will be posted and voted on once a finalist is selected.
The search follows superintendent Jeff Hauswald’s acceptance of the superintendent position at Monroe County Community School Corporation in Bloomington. He will assume the new role on July 1.
Hauswald has been the superintendent at KSC since 2010.
The school board also sought public input via a survey posted on the school’s website asking what qualifications they should consider when choosing the next superintendent.
The school board has two executive sessions scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
The news release said the board hopes to make a decision by June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.