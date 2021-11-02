Kokomo School Corporation will meet the state’s $40,000 minimum teacher salary requirement a year early.
The Kokomo Board of School Trustees on Monday approved a two-year contract between the corporation and teachers that runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.
The new salary range for this year is $40,000 to $64,500. The minimum salary was previously $36,000.
The salary range for the 2022-23 school year is $40,500 to $65,500, according to the contract. Kokomo teachers who are rated effective or highly effective will receive a base salary increase between $1,000 and $5,377 this school year.
All teachers will receive a $500 raise next year.
School board president Crystal Sanburn said this year’s negotiations were much “smoother” than in previous years. Both Superintendent Mike Sargent and Kokomo Teachers Association President Shane Matlock agreed with the sentiment, citing transparency from the administration during negotiations.
Matlock said both sides made it known early where each side stood, which allowed for both sides to work around that, making this year’s negotiation pretty smooth.
“We were extremely grateful for how we all worked together with the administration side and our side,” Matlock said. “It was a very smooth transition, and everyone worked extremely hard to make sure that the best interest of the teachers were at hand.”
An influx of school funding from the state legislature likely helped with the negotiation process. Matlock said in April that in the past bargaining was difficult because funds just weren’t available.
Collective bargaining contracts have salary schedules. A salary schedule, or salary matrix, lists all pay levels an employee can receive.
Where a teacher falls on that schedule — and their salary — is determined by a number of factors, including experience, education level and evaluations.
Teachers rated effective or highly effective will receive a $1,000 increase for the 2022-23 school year.
“It was really trying to come together and do the best we can to offer the maximum amount of compensation increase we could possibly provide and make sure the school district stays healthy,” Sargent said. “I think we were very transparent, open and honest with each other and took the stance of ‘Let’s do the best we can for our staff.’”
New language for bereavement leave covers a miscarriage or stillbirth by a teacher or their spouse.
An added provision provides additional compensation to teachers who cover for other teachers.
Most teachers have a daily prep or planning period where they do not teach. Now, a teacher who gives up their prep period to cover a class for another teacher will be paid $15 for that class.
Elementary teachers assigned to cover an additional class will be paid $60 for a full day or $30 for a half-day.
Both of these provisions provide additional compensation for teachers in case KSC cannot find a substitute teacher.
Kokomo has struggled to adequately fill substitute teaching positions in the past, even before the pandemic. The fill rate was 43%, which is the number of substitutes needed versus the number of those secured to work per day.
KSC entered into a contract with staffing company ESS Southeast, LLC, in September to increase the number of substitute teachers.
