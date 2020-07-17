The Kokomo School Corp. says it is reviewing its policies, practices and curriculum to address any bias towards Black students in the wake of unprecedented national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.
In a letter published last month, the district says it will have “important conversations” about racism, and identify actions to acknowledge and address injustices and anti-Black bias.
“We want our students to feel safe and secure in the knowledge that their lives matter – Black Lives Matter,” the letter says.
Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said the district decided to issue the statement after a teacher emailed administrators about posting something in support of Black students, saying, “I just think it would mean so much to our kids right now.”
He said the email came as school officials were discussing how to respond to the national conversation related to the “disproportionate risk Black people face in our society.”
“This simple request reminded school officials of the importance of making an anti-racist statement,” Hauswald said. “… One that tells our Black students that they matter; one that speaks to the important role that equity must play in education; and one that suggests specific tasks which Kokomo School Corporation staff can undertake in the upcoming school year.”
Those tasks include asking teachers and staff to educate themselves about race, anti-Black racism and white privilege. A reading list on those topics was provided to teachers and published on the district’s website.
The letter says the district will learn, design and teach an anti-bias curriculum, and examine policies and procedures to remove structural racism and develop anti-bias practices.
The district is also demanding increased funding for at-risk students, which has been redirected from urban to suburban schools due to a new funding formula approved by the state in 2014. The letter says the formula “creates inherent disadvantages for students of color, specifically Black students.”
Kokomo Teachers Association President Nicole Mundy said she supported the push by the district to review its practices, and is glad administrators are taking steps that will make the district more equitable for all students. She said most teachers feel the same way.
“I feel like this is the least we can do,” she said. “… I feel like these steps are common sense. Everyone has bias in some way or another, and you have to take a step back and examine your beliefs and reactions to things and why you feel the way you feel. That’s how you grow as a person.”
Last school year, 1,070 Black students were enrolled in Kokomo schools, which totals about 18% of the student body. Another 13% of students were identified as multiracial, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
Hauswald said since the memo was published, school officials have met with members of Kokomo’s TenPoint Coalition, which was created to stop violence in the city, and have conducted meetings with school administrators concerning equity in education.
“Through input from these initial meetings, Kokomo School Corporation officials have identified the first task of educating ourselves to better understand American racism,” he said. “We plan to work with our teachers and staff to identify next steps related to diversity training, as well as other methods of bettering our individual work.”
KTA President Mundy said talking about racism and white privilege is more imperative now than ever, given the national conversation and protests following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May.
“We have to address it going into the school year,” she said. “You can’t ignore what’s going on in our world, because it affects our classroom. As educators, I think it would be unwise to ignore what’s going on socially for our kids. We wouldn’t walk into our classrooms and ignore what’s happening with the coronavirus, so why would we ignore this?”
Hauswald and Mundy both said the overall response from teachers, students and the community to the anti-racist memo has been positive.
Dave Barnes, director of communications for the district, said a recent social media post opposing the statement led to a “very small number” of phone calls from parents and requests for a conversation about the memo.
He said school officials encouraged callers to read the entire statement, which led to “a deeper understanding of the importance of this work.”
“These conversations have reminded Kokomo Schools officials about the importance of self-education, introspection and dialogue,” Barnes said.
Mundy said discussing racism and bias in the district won’t be easy or comfortable, but it needs to happen to make Kokomo Schools a more equitable place for all students.
“Sometimes conversations about bias are hard, but I think we just need to have those hard conversations, and we have to create a place where people feel safe to have those conversations,” she said. “That’s where we start, in my opinion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.