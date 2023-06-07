Kokomo School Corporation is starting an online school this fall.
Called Kokomo Virtual Academy, the online school will be for high school students. Kokomo School Board approved the new program Monday.
Kokomo Virtual Academy is a separate school from Kokomo High School, according to a news release.
The online school curriculum will be both synchronous — teacher is online with students — and asynchronous — students complete coursework at their own pace.
Synchronous courses will operate as virtual classrooms with teachers on camera teaching in a classroom. These classes will be live and recorded, allowing students to watch later.
Kokomo School Corporation teachers will teach the classes.
Asynchronous classes will be through Kokomo schools’ Edmentum program.
Students will work at their own pace and can combine both types of classes.
All courses will meet state standards.
It is unclear if online students are eligible to participate in extracurricular activities at KHS. Kokomo schools did not make this information immediately available.
An administrator will oversee the program. The board approved a pay increase for this person, but it's unclear who that is as it was not mentioned at the meeting.
Kokomo schools is the second Howard County school district to launch an online school.
Taylor Community Schools will start Titan Virtual Academy this fall.
The school district is partnering with Indiana Online, an online course provider.
Titan Virtual Academy is an effort to recoup students who do not attend Taylor schools or have left for an online school or homeschool.
When these students do not attend Taylor, the school district loses out on state funding. However, by offering an online option affiliated with Taylor, the school district can receive 85% of the state funding for that student.
State funding for students goes mostly toward teacher salaries.
Kokomo schools is expected to receive 85% of state funding for students that enroll in the Kokomo Virtual Academy.
It is unclear what the enrollment for the Kokomo Virtual Academy will be in its first year. Questions about enrollment were not immediately answered by Kokomo schools.
“We anticipate that to be a small program next school year,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said during a work session last week.
Substitute teachers receive pay increase
Kokomo School Board also approved raising the school’s substitute teacher pay rate Monday.
The pay increase was part of an amended contract with ESS, an educational staffing company that helps schools fill teacher openings.
The school district partnered with the company in 2021 to increase its substitute teacher fill rate. Sargent said last week the partnership has increased Kokomo schools’ fill rate.
The new substitute teacher pay was not provided at Monday’s meeting.
“This is more in the middle of our area,” Sargent said last week.
Kokomo schools paid its substitute teachers $75 per day if they have a permit and $80 if they have a teaching license, as of late last year, according to information provided at an area school board meeting.
Kokomo follows other area schools that have also boosted their sub pay, in an attempt to be more competitive.
Eastern, Taylor and Tri-Central all increased substitute teacher pay in the last year.
Eastern Howard School Corporation upped its pay to $80 per day and $85 for subs with a teaching license.
Taylor pays its subs $90 per day and $95 per day for those with a four-year degree. The school corporation also uses ESS to find substitute teachers.
