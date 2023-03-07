Kokomo School Corporation intends to use settlement money received from a class-action vaping lawsuit for teacher grants.
The school corporation expects to receive $90,475 after it joined onto a nationwide lawsuit against electronic-cigarette manufacturer Juul. The actual amount will be less due to attorney fees.
The lawsuit alleged Juul marketed its product toward teens, using fruity flavors and young models. The marketing tactics were compared to how tobacco companies once marketed cigarettes to kids.
Juul announced it had settled the lawsuit last December. The settlement is believed to be around $1.5 billion in total and included thousands of plaintiffs, many of which were schools.
“We did not anticipate any financial benefit from this,” Kokomo Superintendent Mike Sargent said last week. “We joined this lawsuit as a statement against the (marketing) strategies not in the hopes of receiving some type of settlement.”
It’s a similar sentiment shared by the superintendents at Northwestern and Western, who spoke to the Tribune earlier this year about the payouts. Both school districts joined the lawsuit and will receive some money.
The Kokomo School Board approved Monday to accept the settlement money and have it put toward the Kokomo Public School Education Foundation.
The foundation is an endowment fund where the money will grow and be stretched out over time, Sargent said. Education foundation monies are used for teacher mini-grants, enrichment grants (usually for student groups) and teacher projects.
Settlement money can be used for whatever a school corporation decides. There are no limitations.
Kokomo schools already has vape detectors in most of the restrooms at all three middle schools, McKinley Alternative School and Kokomo High School. The detectors are in restrooms used by students.
Juul’s recent settlement is but one in a string of settlements over lawsuits that alleged similar marketing tactics.
The e-cigarette company agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by more than 30 states, including Indiana. The Hoosier State will receive $15.7 million, paid out over the next six to 10 years. This is a separate lawsuit than the one involving the local school districts.
Kokomo schools expects to receive its money over two installments, with the first one this fall.
