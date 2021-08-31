Local officials are preparing for what could be a major surge in homelessness in Kokomo following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to end the federal eviction moratorium.
The court ruled Thursday to allow evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court’s action ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the U.S. who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.
In Howard County, 17 people were evicted Friday, just a day after the ruling. Christina Thatcher, civil court reporter in Howard Superior Court III, which oversees evictions cases, said that’s the highest number since state and federal moratoriums took affect last year.
She said that while the moratorium was in place, the only tenants evicted were those who failed to appear for an eviction hearing or failed to file the proper forms to be exempt from eviction.
Now, local landlords are moving forward with removing tenants who have failed to pay rent, sometimes for well over a year.
On Tuesday, Ashbury Apartments sent an email to its tenants informing them the moratorium had been lifted and an eviction filing would be made against any renter who owed more than $100 on the 10th of each month.
Thatcher said the court has been giving anyone evicted two weeks to vacate unless the landlord agrees to give them more time.
With evictions moving forward, some local officials worry it could lead to a local uptick in homelessness.
Center Township Assistance Supervisor Connie Longshore said she anticipates more people to end up without housing in coming weeks. She said that just this month, her office has seen a 20% increase in the number of residents requesting financial help to pay utility bills after most companies have stopped deferring payments.
“That’s unfortunate, but when you’ve not paid your rent or utilities in over a year, it’s inevitable,” she said. “There’s been a lot of resources to reach out to. It’s just a matter of applying and following through.”
Longshore said it’s not just tenants facing eviction who are struggling. She said landlords have also felt financial pain due to some renters not paying. She said she worries some smaller landlords may face foreclosure on their properties due to late mortgage payments.
“All of these landlords who might not have been paid in the last 18 months, they’re there to make a living too, and if they’re not getting their rent, they’re not paying their bills,” Longshore said. “But they don’t qualify for any assistance here.”
But Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said the county plans on soon having a program in place that will be a resource to help people facing eviction and landlords who need financial assistance.
Earlier this month, commissioners approved allocating $250,000 from the $16 million provided by the American Rescue Plan to offer housing assistance.
Wyman said that by leveraging the money with other government units and state grants, they could end up with $1 million to provide assistance.
He said the money would help those who need housing, but it will also provide incentives to local landlords to make properties available to those facing eviction or fix any problems with their properties.
“We think by working directly with the landlords or nonprofit organizations, we can help facilitate a public-private partnership that in turn will help the people who are most in need,” he said.
The state is also providing rental assistance, but much has yet to be distributed to tenants. Over $371 million was allocated in federal funding for Hoosier residents, but only $89.9 million had been distributed as of Monday.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) said residents can apply for both rental and utility assistance, and providing utility money has caused delays in moving funds for rental assistance.
In Howard County, 340 households have received $3.3 million in state assistance, and 219 eligible applications for financial assistance are currently in progress, according to the IHCDA.
Longshore encouraged anyone who needs financial assistance, or has questions on how to apply for state money, to visit the Center Township Trustee’s Office at 213 E. Jefferson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.