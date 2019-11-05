Chris Francis, a Kokomo High School graduate and famous shoe artist, will be having a reception and talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the campus of Purdue University.
Francis will be giving his talk at Rueff Galleries, East Pao Hall, located at 552 West Wood St., West Lafayette, where an exhibit of his shoes is currently on display. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Francis lives in Los Angles and has designed shoes for a slew of famous performers, including Dolly Parton, Motley Crew, the Sex Pistols and Donna Grantis, lead guitarist for Prince.
