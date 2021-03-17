For around 190 years, an old log cabin sat near the small town of Laconia, about a mile north of the Ohio River in southern Indiana.
Throughout the years, the homestead that was built around 1830 by an early settler, fell into disrepair. Weeds grew up around the old, abandoned building.
But on Tuesday morning, the cabin was anything but abandoned. And it wasn’t sitting a mile away from the Ohio River.
Instead, it sat few hundred yards behind Kokomo High School, surrounded by second graders from Boulevard Elementary School who were doing an outdoor scavenger hunt.
That’s because last year, the school corporation hired Bailey Construction Company to disassemble the cabin, move it to Kokomo, and rebuild it piece-by-piece for the district’s Outdoor Early Education Program.
The program was launched in 2016 to give pre-kindergarten students a chance to learn in the great outdoors each day on the property behind the high school.
The land includes a fishing pond, woods, an open field and giant mounds of dirt that animals use to burrow. The area has musical instruments, outdoor chalkboards, a mud station and climbing tress for the students.
The program has also extended to include kindergarten through second grade students, who head to the grounds a few hours each day, rain or shine, sleet or snow, to fish, find animals and learn about nature and the science behind it.
But more than that, they learn how to handle new situations and develop a sense of perseverance and curiosity about the world around them, said outdoor kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Rayl.
“It helps them with problem solving, with overcoming obstacles and being uncomfortable, but preserving through it,” she said.
And now, the renovated cabin is an integral part of that curriculum.
The project got underway last year when Michael Bailey and his team disassembled the cabin and drove the pieces up to the high school. Day by day, they slowly and painstakingly reconstructed the building, while restoring it to its former glory.
Bailey isn’t a stranger to restoring old cabins. In fact, that’s all he does. He’s even friends with the cast of Barnwood Builders on the DIY Network.
Bailey said most of his clients are businessmen who want a retreat or a vacation cabin. He said the fact the Kokomo building was done for a school corporation made it special for him.
“As an artist, you want people to see your work, so I’m thrilled it’s getting used every day by students who can enjoy it,” he said.
And it wasn’t just Bailey and his team who reconstructed the cabin.
Students from the district’s vocational school also pitched in with parts of the construction to learn some hands-on skills. Even the young students in the outdoor program helped by carrying pieces of the cabin around when Bailey needed them.
Every day, those students watched as the structure was assembled and repaired, including rebuilding the cabin’s huge stone fireplace and chimney. That by itself was a one-of-a-kind learning experience, Rayl said.
“They saw the hard work of putting it back together and how intricate a process it was, and that’s a springboard for more learning when they get older,” she said.
Boulevard Principal Eric Augustus said not only does the cabin provide a unique indoor setting in which kids can learn, it also gives them a real sense of what life was like before iPhones, tablets or even indoor plumbing.
“It’s important to know what accurate history is, and be able to relate to it,” he said. “These kids will be able to relate to what it actually was like to live in a log cabin, with no heat or air conditioning. I think it’s extremely important that they relate and understand what it was like to live back then.”
Outdoor second grade teacher Charlene Irish said watching and helping with the cabin’s construction also gave the children a real sense of ownership of the building that makes it extra special for them.
“They love it,” she said. “It’s just like a wow factor every time they walk by it, especially since they got to see the whole process of how it was built.”
Although the building is up and running, Bailey has a few more finishing touches before it’s fully finished, all of which will be done as historically accurate as possible, just like the rest of the cabin.
“He spent a lot of time on this, and he was really dedicated to making sure everything was correct,” Augustus said.
And now, he said, the cabin will serve students far into the future as a place to learn and explore in the best classroom of all: the great outdoors.
“You’d be surprised what you can learn outside the classroom,” Augustus said. “It’s outside-the-box thinking, but a lot of kids don’t get that in the classroom today because their nose is buried in an iPad or computer all the time.”
