A Kokomo teenager is dead after a late-night shooting in the area of Taylor and Longview streets.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. Monday and located several shell casings in the roadway. They also located two bicycles in the middle of Taylor Street and the body of 19-year-old Dayshon Sanders lying nearby in the 400 block of North Bell Street.
Police believe Sanders and another individual were riding the bicycles when they were shot, the release indicates, and police also noted they are searching for the individual riding the other bicycle because that person might have also witnessed the incident.
Authorities are asking for any potential witnesses or individuals with information regarding the case, or those who have home surveillance footage of the incident, to contact KPD immediately.
Monday night’s incident marks the city’s fourth murder of the year. There were a total of four homicides in the city in 2018.
Back in January, Dezren Glenn, 18, Kokomo, was arrested in the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart, whose body was found inside a residence at the Briarwick Apartments, 615 Southlea Drive. The incident followed a drug-fueled dispute between Glenn and Maggart, court records indicated at the time, and several other people were also arrested in association with the crime, including Maggart's own wife.
Then in April, the body of Kokomo resident Kevin Allan Jackson, 27, was found inside a residence in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue. Another man, David Barner, 27, Kokomo, was arrested and charged in the incident. Barner told police at the time that Jackson asked to be killed, and the victim ended up being killed with his own gun.
And in August, Kokomo resident Mutee Burnett, 36, was shot and killed near a tavern in the 100 block of West Elm Street. The shooting also injured two other women. Police stated at the time that there were numerous witnesses to the incident, but investigators have still not made an arrest in that case.
If you have any information that can help investigators regarding the incident on Monday night or the one in August, you can contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
