Actors gathered around a black folding table to discuss costume and prop ideas. Although their upcoming production would be held at a larger venue, they were already in the building they were trying to save.
Black Box Benefit Productions will perform “A Very Bad Day for Brandon Butterworth” Friday night and Saturday night for a dinner show meant to raise funds for the Curtain Call studio at 2114 N. Armstrong St.
In the one-act play, Brandon Butterworth’s three girlfriends discover each other’s existence and devise a plot to get back at their cheating boyfriend.
The cast will perform the play at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. on both nights. An Italian Dinner, including Julienne-sliced chicken and rigatoni with either Alfredo or marinara sauce, will be served before the show at 6:30 p.m.
Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, the show’s executive director, explained that Curtain Call Theatre for Children didn’t have a home prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic hit, the organization was unable to continue rehearsals in the churches and schools that had once offered space to Curtain Call.
To keep the production company afloat through the pandemic, a donor who wishes to remain anonymous purchased the building at 2114 N. Armstrong St. to serve as a studio for smaller productions and a practice space. However, the nonprofit doesn’t own the building — they’re leasing it and need to raise $125,000 by 2024 to purchase the studio.
Profits from this weekend’s performance will be added to Curtain Call’s studio fund.
So far, they’re on track to meet their 2024 deadline. Leazenby Bruce added the organization needs to make $1,800 in profit every month to stay on track.
The children’s theater organization was created in the autumn of 1987 as a part of Kokomo Civic Theatre. Then, in spring of 2001, it separated from the Civic Theatre to become its own entity.
Leazenby Bruce pointed out the need for a children’s theater in Howard County. Although young people interested in performing arts are able to hone their skills in high school, he noted a lack of theater programs for middle school and elementary school students.
“Theater provides emotional support,” Leazenby Bruce said. “It gives you the soft skills that you need in life.”
Leazenby Bruce said that a long-term goal of his is to see a performing arts center in Kokomo that could serve as a central hub for organizations like Curtain Call, the Kokomo Civic Theatre and dance studios.
The cast started rehearsing for “A Very Bad Day for Brandon Butterworth” in early January.
Leazenby Bruce said he had been considering plays that had themes of romance or relationships to coincide with the dinner theater show’s proximity to Valentine’s Day. He chose “A Very Bad Day for Brandon Butterworth” because he had previous experience producing the play.
The playwright, Scott Haan, lives in West Lafayette and got his foot in the door by sending plays to schools. He plans to attend the Saturday performance of his play.
When Leazenby Bruce taught at Northwestern Middle School, he would often produce shows written by Haan so students could meet the playwright and ask questions about the show. At one point, Leazenby Bruce said, he had directed more Haan-written plays than Haan had.
Leazenby Bruce said the volunteer cast for this week’s production “just fell into place.”
Although the fundraising dinner theater will support children’s theater productions, Black Box Benefit Productions regularly performs for an adult audience with adult actors. Leazenby Bruce said he chose Black Box, which is a part of Curtain Call, for the weekend show instead of a children cast due to the production’s adult themes.
The six-person cast was hand picked by the executive director. Some had performed in Curtain Call productions when they were younger, while others were selected for their stage work with other theater companies in Kokomo and Peru.
“I think the show will be amazing,” Leazenby Bruce said. “The writing is hilarious. It’s a great show.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.