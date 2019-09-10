The City of Kokomo will host the 2019 Mayors Institute, a high-level learning experience designed for mayors at The Hobson on Sept. 16 and 17.
The Institute is a partnership between Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim) and the Indiana Communities Institute (ICI) at Ball State University.
By participating in the Institute, mayors gain practical tools that can be applied to the real-life challenges public officials face on a daily basis. During the day and a half program guest speakers and Aim staff will present an agenda of highly substantive sessions that will lead mayors through unique leadership and problem solving exercises with their colleagues from across the state.
Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight, who has previously served as president of Aim, sees the benefit of the Institute when dealing with the task of running a city government.
“When Indiana mayors get together and work collaboratively it benefits everyone,” said Goodnight. “The Mayors Institute presents the best forum for sharing ideas and strategies. Part of the agenda will provide an opportunity for visiting mayors to learn about our successes as they tour Kokomo.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.