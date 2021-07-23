kt.jpg

It was announced on Friday that the Kokomo Tribune newsroom brought home seven awards during this year’s Hoosier State Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards included articles and photos from May 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, and the Tribune competed in Division 4 — dailies with a circulation of more than 6,000.

Photographer Kelly Lafferty-Gerber won five of those awards, earning first place for Best News Coverage With No Deadline Pressure for her April 2020 article titled “International students scramble to return to families amidst pandemic,” and Best Business/Economic News Coverage for her October 2020 piece “Nurturing a nest egg: 10-year-old twins launch thriving egg farm.”

Lafferty-Gerber also swept the Best Sports Feature Photo category, earning first, second and third places for her work on “Baseball celebration,” “Day of Champions” and “IronFist Boxing.”

FIRED UP: Western’s dugout celebrates as Donavan Shepherd scores in the first inning of the Panthers' game against Benton Central in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional championship Tuesday night. Shepherd's run made it 1-0 and the Panthers went on for a 2-0 win.
Grant Mayfield high-fives Brett Colby as Mayfield and Maconaquah football player Alex Ringeisen run through the tunnel of fans and supporters during Maconaquah High School’s second annual Day of Champions on Saturday, August 10, 2019, where area special needs students teamed up for practice with Maconaquah’s football team and cheerleading squad. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sieyumbe “Coach Law” Arrington, right, gives words of encouragement to 14-year-old Elijah Merriweather after a bout at IronFist Boxing Club on Wednesday.

Reporter Carson Gerber took home second place in the Best News Coverage with No Deadline Pressure for his work on his June 2019 article titled “Hemp hits Howard County,” while photographer Tim Bath also won a second-place award in the Best Feature Photo category for “Jump.”

FREE FALL: A member of the Army Golden Knight sky diving team jumps from the plane during the Grissom ARB Air and Space Expo on Saturday.

For a full list of winners in this year’s contest, including links to stories and photographs from the winning entries, visit hspa.com/2021bnc.

