It was announced on Friday that the Kokomo Tribune newsroom brought home seven awards during this year’s Hoosier State Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards included articles and photos from May 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, and the Tribune competed in Division 4 — dailies with a circulation of more than 6,000.
Photographer Kelly Lafferty-Gerber won five of those awards, earning first place for Best News Coverage With No Deadline Pressure for her April 2020 article titled “International students scramble to return to families amidst pandemic,” and Best Business/Economic News Coverage for her October 2020 piece “Nurturing a nest egg: 10-year-old twins launch thriving egg farm.”
Lafferty-Gerber also swept the Best Sports Feature Photo category, earning first, second and third places for her work on “Baseball celebration,” “Day of Champions” and “IronFist Boxing.”
Reporter Carson Gerber took home second place in the Best News Coverage with No Deadline Pressure for his work on his June 2019 article titled “Hemp hits Howard County,” while photographer Tim Bath also won a second-place award in the Best Feature Photo category for “Jump.”
For a full list of winners in this year’s contest, including links to stories and photographs from the winning entries, visit hspa.com/2021bnc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.