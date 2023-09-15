The deadline for contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s Big 3 automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler — passed Thursday night without an agreement.
Taking to social media, UAW president and Kokomo native Shawn Fain announced in a live stream video hours before the deadline that three sites would be called upon to strike should the negotiations fail.
Kokomo’s Stellantis factories were not called to action in the video. However, leaders from the local UAW chapters said their members were prepared to stand in solidarity with those already striking.
For now, workers from the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford's Michigan assembly plant; and a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio are the first to strike in a nationwide effort to increase wages, among other demands.
UAW members at other plants will continue to work under an expired contract.
"This strategy will keep the companies guessing," Fain said in the livestream video. "It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining.
"And if we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table."
The national strike marks the first time the UAW has held a simultaneous strike against the big three automakers.
The union’s demands include 36% pay raises over four years, cost of living raises and an end to different tiers of wages for workers. Ford and GM are offering 20% during the next contract while Stellantis’ last known offer was 17.5%.
Negotiations also include bargaining for a four-day work week and for UAW representation at electric vehicle battery plants being built by the Big 3.
Fain used to be a member of Kokomo's UAW Local 1166. It’s a point of pride for David Willis, UAW Local 1166 president, who remembers working alongside Fain.
Now, Willis said, Local 1166 is ready to strike under Fain’s leadership.
While members are willing, ready and able to go on strike, Willis said, the potential for a local strike isn’t a source of joy.
“We’re making you billions of dollars a year, in many cases at subpar wages,” Willis said of Stellantis. “It’s time for that to stop.”
Local 1166 represents more than 1,000 workers at Stellantis' Kokomo Casting Plant, which employed 1,122 total workers as of July 2023.
The Local 1166 went on a 3-day strike last year for better working conditions and reached an agreement on Sept. 14, 2022.
The local strike was beneficial, Willis said.
“We won. We did a good job. We’ve seen the benefits already,” Willis said, adding parts for an improved HVAC system Local 1166 bargained for were dropped off at the casting plant a few weeks ago.
Now that the UAW is fighting for improved wages on a national level, Willis said he’s seen firsthand how tiered wages have impacted Kokomo workers.
When Willis started, an employee could become a full-time seniority employee within 90 days. It now takes eight years to reach full-scale pay, he said.
“There’s a lot of good. These are some of the best jobs in the world for blue collar workers,” Willis said. “At the same time, there are so many things that are wrong. … It’s not right.”
Garry Quirk, president of UAW Local 685, said his chapter was also awaiting instructions from the national UAW.
“We’re just waiting for the call to stand up and take the picket line if we’re called on,” Quirk said. “That’s basically the key of it, just waiting our turn.”
There are just over 5,000 active members in Local 685, with workers in the Kokomo Transmission, Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Engine and Tipton Transmission plants.
Jodi Tinson, a Stellantis spokesperson, responded to UAW criticism with a statement emailed to the Tribune.
“We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership's refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers,” Tinson wrote. “We immediately put the Company in contingency mode and will take all the appropriate structural decisions to protect our North American operations and the Company.”
The UAW Local 292, which represents 73 workers in Kokomo’s General Motors Components Holdings plant, formerly Delco, is also waiting for instructions.
“Right now we’re just kind of in a stand by, stand up kind of mode,” said Scott Dieterman, shop chairman for Local 292.
The chairman lamented the late 1980s, when Local 292 boasted roughly 14,000 members. He said the group has declined from Kokomo’s largest Local to the smallest amidst a whirlwind of plant ownership changes that included Delphi, Delco and GM, as well as downsizing at the plant.
He also said wages at the plant have declined, noting workers who retired 15-20 years ago were making more money than today's workers when adjusted for inflation. He cited tiered wages as the reason for falling wages.
“The fact of the matter is they continue to beat us down,” Dieterman said.
GM representative Tara Stewart Kuhnen responded to UAW criticisms via email sent to the Tribune.
“The UAW has informed GM that they are on strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri as of 11:59 p.m. We are disappointed by the UAW leadership's actions, despite the unprecedented economic package GM put on the table, including historic wage increases and manufacturing commitments,” the director of corporate news wrote.
She added, “We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible for the benefit of our team members, customers, suppliers and communities across the U.S. In the meantime, our priority is the safety of our workforce.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
