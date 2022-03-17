Kids in Kokomo Urban Outreach’s UP program learn how to be self-reliant as they prepare to transition into adulthood.
One night a week, kids ages 10 to 18 work in their community, often landscaping or gardening. UP kids have been going door to door recently, picking up twigs and other debris left by winter in people’s yards.
Thanks to their work, those yards will be ready for the first mow.
Dakota Newell, 16, has been in the program for more than four years. In that time, he’s learned valuable life skills and how to treat others.
“I like working,” he said. “That’s always been something I loved.”
In the winter, kids focus on life skills such as cooking and laundry. There’s even a MiniUP program for kids ages 3 to 9.
All children learn what it means to live by the UP creed: “I am respectful, I am responsible, I am reliable and I am ready.”
Each year, the UP program sees students make strides in self-improvement and in making a better life for themselves.
Those are strides worth celebrating.
Kokomo Urban Outreach’s annual UP dinner does just that. Staff hand out awards to students who have shown growth. Awards honor the hardest workers, newcomers making progress, those who show kindness and a good attitude, as well as kids who excel in the classroom.
“It gives the kids a chance to realize their potential,” said Jeff Newton, director for Kokomo Urban Outreach.
Newell was among those honored during Wednesday’s dinner.
The sense of community and camaraderie the program fosters was evident as kids received their awards, getting high-fives and fist bumps from their friends.
The pride of accomplishment was evident, too, when kids would sit down next to their parents and friends wearing a big smile as they looked over their award.
“We love every single one of you,” Deanna Ancil, associate director, told the crowd of kids. “We are truly, truly here for all of you.”
The dinner always includes a keynote speaker who gives UP members a valuable message.
This year it was Edith Forestal of the Kokomo Police Department.
Forestal’s life story is one that features a lot of success, a lot of highlights. Born in Haiti, Forestal grew up in a rough Miami neighborhood called Little Haiti. He’d go on to excel at college football at Defiance College, graduating with a degree in criminal justice.
Forestal has been a member of the Kokomo Police Department for 20 years.
But those successes were not the focus of Forestal’s speech. It was the mistakes he made along way that he chose to highlight for the kids and families in the crowd.
Forestal recounted the time he got caught stealing a deck of cards from a store and how his parents had to pay a fine. It was a lesson in how one’s choices affect others.
Then there was the time Forestal was caught stealing in college, and how he considered dropping his major and his dream of being a police officer. A professor he confided in said it might be for the best.
“Sometimes the people you love and care about discourage you,” Forestal told the crowd.
But that didn’t stop him, nor did getting rejected by the Detroit Police Department because of his previous theft.
“There was this burning desire in me that I wanted to fulfill this calling,” he said.
Forestal encouraged the kids to not let their mistakes define them.
“When God places gifts, talents and dreams inside of you, he doesn’t take them back,” he said. “They are there for a lifetime.”
It was one of the lines he repeated, often emphatically, to the kids.
Another was “I have greatness within me.” He had the kids repeat it a couple of times with conviction.
At the end of Wednesday’s event, a man allegedly showed a gun in the lobby of UAW Local 685 as people were leaving. Those who were leaving through the lobby filed back into the main hall area when someone allegedly spotted the gun, and people fled the building through side doors.
The man who reportedly displayed the gun fled the scene, and no arrests were made. Kokomo Police and Howard County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene. The original call was for an active shooter, however, no shots were fired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.