Sherry Rahl beamed while she sat with Jeff Newton Wednesday at Kokomo Urban Outreach.
The two prominent nonprofit figures have known each other for years.
The two connected for the first time when they were on a committee at United Way together. They’d work together closely as Rahl became more familiar with a concept Newton embraced after reading a book called, “Toxic Charity.” The book argues charitable giving misses the point and leads people to expect help, perpetuating the cycle of poverty.
Newton embraced the book’s message at Kokomo Urban Outreach. It led to the Unlimited Potential program, which instills in children the value of work ethic, teaches them life skills and how to be a self-reliant adult. The program aims to break the cycle of poverty.
“I’ve been amazed at what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Rahl said.
Rahl tasked Newton with helping Turning Point develop a similar program for adults, leading to the Pick Yourself Up program. The program provided people with peer coaches who were available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Now, the two will work together again as Newton prepares Rahl to take over Kokomo Urban Outreach.
Rahl was announced last week as the next director of the nonprofit organization. Newton, the founder and current director, intends to retire by the end of 2023.
The selection of Rahl is the result of a three-month job search by the KUO board of directors that netted more than 150 applications from near and far.
The board landed on Rahl and her experience in the nonprofit sector and within the Kokomo community.
“She stood out to us,” said Joel Larison, KUO board president. “We really feel like we found the right person for the job.”
“I heard Sherry was in an earlier interview and I said, ‘This is a no-brainer,’” added Newton.
Rahl works at Turning Point. She started as a navigator, helping people with mental health and substance abuse issues find treatment and work through the process.
She spent five years at Project Access, a local nonprofit that assists individuals with accessing healthcare, prior to Turning Point.
Rahl said she felt compelled to apply for the KUO position after seeing the job posting on LinkedIn.
“A light beamed,” she said. “I would say God spoke to me.”
In her new role, she’ll have an impact on the city’s youth. Her goal? Help kids think bigger.
“I want to make sure the youth have the ability to begin to dream bigger than where they are today,” Rahl said.
Rahl will start at KUO in November, working alongside Newton for an undetermined amount of time to make the transition easier.
It was a requirement for Rahl to take the job. It was one of those on-the-same-page moments as the KUO board intended from the beginning to have the new director work with Newton.
Rahl plans to take time to be a fly on the wall and take it all in.
“I want to sit here and observe and build relationships,” she said. “I’m not here to change things or disrupt the flow.”
As Rahl gets settled, Newton will take a step back, serve as a sort of consultant before fading off into retirement.
Eventually, Rahl and the board will develop KUO’s next five-year plan. It will likely include procuring a new building.
Newton said space is tight, especially as the UP program grows.
Rahl has a few ideas, dreams as she calls them, too.
Exposing kids to vocational opportunities, partnering with Ivy Tech and Indiana University Kokomo is one. Maybe a job shadow program with local business leaders, to get kids dreaming a little bigger.
