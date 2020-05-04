Since the shelter-in-place order, Kokomo Urban Outreach has been delivering goods daily to about 120 families. In addition to food, items such as bathroom tissue, cleaning supplies, Easter Baskets, books, and coloring pages, are also provided.
Meals from the school are also delivered each week to those who no transportation to pick them up.
A program to help those in need is taking place on Tuesday, May 5. #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, It is an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
"Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are," according to a media release.
KUO is asking for individuals to set up a Facebook fundraiser with the goal of raising $200 with 100% coming to us to help kids in our community. This is called peer-to-peer fundraising.
“Serving nearly 600 meals per week can put a drain on our finances. Usually Giving Tuesday is on the Tuesday after Black Friday in November, Giving Tuesday becomes a Christmas present for us, now,” said KUO Director Jeff Newton.
People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during this crisis.Gifts of food and prayer have helped up to this point, continued support is needed for us to continue being sure that those who need it most receive food and see a face or hear the voice of their mentor.
#GivingTuesdayNow is organized by GivingTuesday, in partnership with its global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
