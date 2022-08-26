Kokomo Urban Outreach Executive Director Jeff Newton patted the washing machine in front of him as he spoke with the Tribune earlier this week from the organization’s hub on South Locke Street.
“This is something new,” he said smiling.
Newton then waved his hand toward a couple refrigerators, stoves and a stainless-steel table that were all setting nearby.
“Those are all new too,” he quipped.
For over a decade now, KUO has helped hundreds of area youth by giving them real-world experience in areas ranging from woodworking to music production.
And now, thanks to a brand-new, state-of-the-art kitchen space, children registered in the UP Program and MiniUP can also add some other critical life skills to the list.
“Over the years, we’ve changed our mission statement,” Newton told the Tribune earlier this week. “So, our mission statement is kind of like a math equation. It’s life skills plus work ethic plus education equals a self-relying adult. In order to be that self-relying adult, you need work ethic, which we get when we go out and work around the community. But you also need life skills.”
For years, KUO operated out of a 100-year-old kitchen with appliances that were, as Newton described, outdated and less than ideal.
But with money donated by Grace United Methodist Church, the Betty Handley Life Skills Lab got up and running earlier this year, named in honor of a former English teacher at Kokomo High School with a heart for helping community youth.
“Everyone here takes Life Skills 101,” Newton said. “That’s where they learn to cook and read recipes and learn how to measure, fractions, all of that. … It’s learning how much is a quarter cup or a half cup, how to read directions and follow a recipe.”
Life Skills 101 even allows for the children to create their own meals for $20 or less, Newton noted, which he admitted have been pretty decent.
“Back in January and February, when the kids couldn’t work (outside), we had them make menus,” he said. “We had about 60 kids take part in it, and we took them to Aldi’s. They had $20 each, and whoever could make the most meal for the least amount of money won a prize. So, it’s teaching them about what it takes to, not only cook a meal, but also to find the right ingredients.”
Along with cooking and food safety, the Life Skills Lab also allows children enrolled in the program the opportunity to learn how to wash, dry and fold clothes, another task Newton said is critical when you’re trying to develop independence.
“I think this is all a huge value, because we say that we aren’t working with the kids today,” he noted. “We’re working with the kids in 2035. If we can get these kids acclimated, they’re going to teach their own kids one day. So, it goes on and on. If we can help raise kids that are self-reliant, they’re going to teach their kids to be self-reliant, and that’s going to make the community better.”
KUO Programs Director Kareen Dunn agreed with Newton, going so far as to call the kitchen one of the “hearts” of the entire KUO facility.
“Now that the kitchen is updated, the kids want to be in there,” he said. “They want to see what’s going on in there, and so that’s sort of easier to reel them in to learn something. They see all that shiny stuff and want to learn about it. … And unfortunately, half the stuff we do in there now we couldn’t do before just because we didn’t have room for it.”
Because at the end of the day, Newton and Dunn both noted, the new life skills lab isn’t just about cooking chicken or folding towels.
It’s about creating a well-rounded kid who will one day become a well-rounded adult.
And that task, they added, takes everyone.
“We say this time and time again that it takes a village to raise a kid,” Dunn said. “And you can tell the members of this community want their community to be better. That’s why they invest in us, and we invest in the kids by doing something like this (life skills lab). Because all of these kids, they’re the future.”
