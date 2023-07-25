Kokomo’s Verizon retailer, TCC, will have a backpack giveaway starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The local retailer is among more than 1,000 stores nationwide participating in Verizon’s 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Families can pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, ruler and glue at the event. Backpacks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The child must be present to claim a backpack. Gift baskets will be raffled off, as well.
Since 2013, the nationwide event has provided 1.3 million backpacks to children.
TCC is located at 2020 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
