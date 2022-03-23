The Kokomo Barstool basketball team cut down the nets Tuesday night, claiming the first ever Coca-Cola Barstool Basketball Tournament at Taylor High School.
Kokomo knocked off Northwestern in the final after fending off a pesky Taylor squad in a semifinal game.
The tournament raised more than $6,200 for Taylor senior Alana Johnson, who has leukemia, and her family. Johnson presented the team with the trophy post-game.
Taylor Athletic Director Jake Leicht, along with Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo and other community sponsors, threw together the tournament after seeing all the local Barstool accounts interacting with each other on Twitter.
Barstool accounts serve as the unofficial, unaffiliated student voices for each school’s student body, especially when it comes to athletics.
The tournament included eight teams, comprised of high schoolers who did not play on their school’s basketball team. That didn’t stop the tournament from feeling like an actual Indiana high school basketball game, though.
First rounds were played Sunday and featured large crowds, loud student sections and just about anything else one would expect to see on a Friday or Saturday night in a high school gym.
Tuesday was even more fun, according to Leicht.
“The place was rocking,” he said.
Leicht compared the atmosphere to sectional and semi-state finals.
Actual basketball players from each school came out in support, getting the rare opportunity to join their student sections.
“It was interesting to see those kids in the cheer blocks having fun,” Leicht said.
Many of the students who played in the tournament are athletes at their high school. Taylor’s team was composed of many from the baseball team. Leicht noted how the two-day tournament allowed parents to watch their kids play basketball again or for the first time.
“It’s the type of thing that makes the event great,” he said.
The event quickly took off, despite only a few weeks of planning. There was hype even before the first game was played on Sunday.
“I wasn’t surprised of what it became,” Leicht said. “I was surprised at how other people felt about it.”
That included Coca-Cola President Craig Severns. Leicht said there was interest in doing the tournament again, following conversations with Severns and Brandon Bishop, marketing manager for the company.
“He (Severns) was all about it,” Leicht said.
Leicht announced Wednesday via the Taylor Titans Twitter account the tournament will return next year, aiming to make it bigger and better. Taylor High School will host.
The Kokomo Barstool team will pick the charity or family the tournament will benefit. The intention is to have the previous year’s winner pick the cause to be benefited at the next tournament.
“They were so excited when we talked about it yesterday,” Leicht said.
Not much else is set in stone, though Leicht said a 16-team tournament is possible, as a number of teams have expressed interest in getting in on next year’s action.
Also expect more activities, like this year’s breadstick eating competition sponsored by HotBox Pizza, and a high-quality tournament selection show announcing the bracket.
“I think the event keeps growing,” Leicht said.
