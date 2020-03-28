A Kokomo woman was arrested Saturday on a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, after police were called to a residence in the 400 block of East 400 South due to an unresponsive child.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, police arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. Saturday and located an unconscious 4-year-old male inside the residence.
The child later died at an area hospital, and police arrested Helen E. Martin, 56, in connection with the incident.
The release did not indicate the type of relationship between Martin and the child, and police did not release any other details of the incident pending further investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 30, to determine the manner and cause of death, the release noted.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to call Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
