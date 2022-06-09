A 43-year-old Kokomo woman who disappeared Tuesday morning after climbing out a window of a medical center was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
Josslyn Maciejewski was last seen at First City Recovery City, 317 W. Jefferson St., under medical care at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Staff there observed surveillance video of Maciejewski exiting through a north facing window of the building and walking barefoot in a northeast direction. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Kokomo police received the report of Maciejewski’s disappearance and issued a Silver Alert late Tuesday night. Police believed she was in extreme danger and may have required medical assistance.
Capt. Scott Purtee said Maciejewski was discovered Wednesday afternoon by workers in a building near the medical center, and had likely spent the night there. The workers called police after realizing Maciejewski was being sought by police. Purtee said she was unharmed and safe.
The incident marks the second Silver Alert in the last two weeks in Kokomo.
Betty Stroup disappeared May 26. The 80-year-old woman had advanced dementia and was reported missing from her residence shortly before 4 a.m. that day.
Stroup and her dog, Cookie, were both found deceased May 29 in a ditch near the 1700 block of North Reed Road. An autopsy indicated Stroup died by drowning.
Purtee said he’s glad Tuesday’s Silver Alert ended with Maciejewski being discovered without injury.
“The sooner you find them, the better off you are in these situations,” he said
