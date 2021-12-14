Robin Williams, of Kokomo, will represent Howard County on the Tippecanoe Arts Federation's Regional Advisory Council.
Williams is the director of the Delphi Opera House and has extensive experience in the arts world, including stops at the New Orleans Jazz Institute, Garfield Park Arts Center in Indianapolis, Indianapolis Philharmonic Orchestra and the Fulton County Arts & Culture center in Atlanta.
In many of her previous roles, she was tasked with establishing or leading art organizations.
Williams is also involved in the local arts scene as a board member of the Kokomo Art Association and a council member on the Kokomo Onward Arts Committee for Kokomo Downtown Initiatives.
