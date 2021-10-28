Hannah Johnson is currently over 4,800 miles away from her Howard County residence, but she’s also right where she believes she’s called to be.
The 25-year-old has had a passion for mission work since she was a teenager, but she admitted she didn’t exactly know what that was supposed to look like at first.
But after enrolling at a Christian college in Florida, she said she continued to feel God nudging her in that direction.
“So I went through some programs that helped broaden my horizons and kind of show me what that life is like,” she told the Tribune earlier this week. “… And so through studying things like that, God just continued to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s something you can do.’”
The summer before her senior year, Johnson spent six weeks volunteering at a school in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and fell in love with all of it, she added.
And the following semester, Johnson signed up with World Gospel Mission for a two-year stint, which eventually led her to her current position — serving as a fifth grade teacher at the Asunción Christian Academy in Asunción, Paraguay.
Johnson left for South America in June after attending a monthlong training session in Colorado, which she said helped prepare her for spending so much time in a foreign country.
“The training wasn’t just ‘Here’s the language, here’s training for the specific job,’” she said. “But it was more ‘Let’s prepare you emotionally as a whole person for what you’re going to be doing.’ Since being here, all of that has become so important. There have been a lot of moments that have been hard, and it’s good to be able to recognize what those feelings are.”
Johnson chalked some of those moments of difficulty up to initial culture shock, though she said she’s quickly learning to adjust to the community she’ll be living in for the next year-and-a-half.
It’s also been made easier, she added, with the help of her students and the rest of the school community.
“I have 18 students in my class,” said Johnson, who also taught for a while in the Kokomo School Corporation. “There is a mix of students. There are missionary kids here, but there are also a lot of Korean kids as well, and then there are the nationals (those from Paraguay). … My kids are hilarious, too, and I absolutely adore them. It’s funny. I’m learning Spanish, and they know I’m learning Spanish, so we get to laugh about those little language mistakes together.
“And that helps take the pressure off of them learning English as well,” she added. “We help each other out. … But the children here, they actually speak a number of languages. Most of my students speak three or four languages as fifth graders, which is pretty amazing.”
Johnson admitted that it is way more than just teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, too; it’s about building relationships and creating an impact in the lives of her students.
“Paraguayan people take a long time to trust people, and so being upfront and vulnerable and taking the time to invest in them is so important,” she said. “So for me, if I’m just making a difference in one child, then my job here is still worth it. And I could tell story after story of kids just relating, things as simple as language or as complicated as family life.”
One of those “lightbulb” moments came in the middle of a Bible lesson, she said laughing.
“I don’t know why this particular class is the first class I was called to teach, but I know that God is working in a lot of ways that I don’t see yet,” Johnson noted. “… During one lesson, I said, ‘Guys, the other people in the room didn’t know Jesus was going to do a miracle.’ And this one student, he said, ‘Miss Johnson, can you imagine if you were the other person in the room and was like, ‘What is Jesus going to do next?’ And he was so animated, and I knew in that moment that that kid’s life just got changed.”
And while she has found her calling in Paraguay, there is also plenty of opportunity right here in Howard County for people to create their own life-changing moments, too, Johnson noted.
You just have to want to leave your comfort zone.
“Not everybody is called to global missions, and I wouldn’t expect that people would be,” Johnson said. “… But everybody has a place where they’re called to serve, even if it’s just in your own hometown. My favorite quote about missions is that the mission field is the place between your two feet. And so I always ask people, ‘Where are your two feet? Where are you serving?’
“A lot of people have asked me if I’m guilty about leaving Kokomo and all of the things that it needs. Well, yeah, to some extent — but I also know that I’m very confident that God has me where he can use me best. … So I would just encourage people to ask themselves what they’re passionate about. Where are places that you can help? There are small things. There are big things, and then there is also everything in between.”
