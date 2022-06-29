Police say a Kokomo woman was severely injured Tuesday evening while trying to walk across Indiana 931.
Tuesday's incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that Kokomo resident Andrew Schlosberg was driving northbound on the highway and approaching Morgan Street in his 2005 Buick Le Sabre, the release noted.
It was at that time that Chelsea Grant, who was attempting to cross the roadway traveling westbound, walked into the traffic lane in front of Schlosberg's vehicle and was subsequently struck, police indicated in the release.
Grant was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for medical treatment, and her current condition is unknown at this time.
Police did not release any further details of the incident pending additional investigation, and they're asking anyone with information to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
