Kokomo resident Jessica Rush has faced some pretty tough challenges in her life.
And whether it’s carrying a 500-pound car frame on her back and deadlifting 455 pounds to win a national Strongman competition, or just guiding a group of Western High School students through the sometimes complex world of algebra, Rush has always met those challenges head on.
But none of that compares to what she faced Feb. 12.
“We were going to church, and I went to the bathroom and washed my hands,” Rush told the Tribune during a telephone interview this week. “I was going to maybe lie back down, and that’s all I remember.”
Rush’s husband, Nick, helped fill in the gaps.
“I was lying in bed, and she went and laid back down,” Nick said, recalling that day. “Then she started moaning. I didn’t think anything was a big deal, that she had maybe fallen back asleep and was dreaming. But I looked over, and she had a far off look in her eyes. She was still awake, but I knew something was wrong because she was non-responsive.”
Jessica couldn’t move one side of her body either, Nick added, and she was having trouble keeping her eyes open.
It was at that time that Nick, an occupational therapist, believed Jessica was actively suffering a stroke, and he knew every second was critical.
So Nick called 911, the paramedics came and Jessica was rushed to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
She was given clot-busting medication and, due to her condition, she was then life lined to Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis and its Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine center.
Nick’s suspicions were eventually confirmed.
Jessica had a blood clot in her carotid artery, and she had suffered an ischemic stroke on the left side of her brain.
According to Dr. Dan Sahlein, Jessica’s surgeon and the neurointerventional radiology director of strokes at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis, ischemic strokes make up about 90% of the nearly one million strokes per year in the United States. They’re caused by artery blockage.
“When that artery is blocked, essentially, that tissue begins to die,” Sahlein told the Tribune. “… What happens when there’s a blockage in a vessel in the brain, particularly in a large vessel which causes a severe stroke, is that the brain gets a little bit of flow through detour vessels. Those detour vessels are different from person to person.
“But on average, those detour vessels will only keep the brain alive for maybe about six hours or so,” he added. “In some cases, it’s up to 24 hours or even beyond. … So we say ‘time is brain’ for that reason.”
Sahlein then took a few moments to speak on the body’s arterial system, comparing arteries to the makeup of a tree to show how strokes can impact people in several different ways.
“It (the arterial system) is like a tree in that it has a larger trunk and the farther out you get from the tree, the smaller the vessels get,” Sahlein explained.
So when a blood clot forms, oftentimes in the heart, Sahlein noted, the clot then gets washed up into the head through the flowing blood and gets stuck in one of those smaller arteries.
Once that occurs, the patient starts experiencing stroke symptoms depending on which part of the brain is being deprived of nutrients.
But in Jessica’s case, the clot occurred in the carotid artery, one of the largest vessels in the human body.
“These are the hardest clots to remove and the hardest technically to pull the clot out successfully from,” Sahlein said. "And also these, as a category, have the worst outcomes. As the clot is the most proximal to the tree, it involves the most branches in that inclusion and the largest area of the brain.”
Sahlein also noted that these types of ischemic strokes often occur in older adults, but Jessica was in her early 40s and an otherwise very healthy mother of two.
But doctors were able to pull Jessica’s clot out. They even did it in one try, Sahlein noted.
He added that that’s a testament to the hard-working medical staffs at both Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis, who immediately recognized and addressed the issue.
And when Jessica opened up her eyes for the first time in the hospital, she said she believed she was going to be all right.
“I couldn’t talk and I could hardly walk,” she said, “but I was going to do it.”
Jessica ended up leaving the hospital after spending eight days in the Intensive Care Unit.
From there, she entered inpatient rehabilitation and was eventually able to return home.
And though there are still areas that Jessica said she needs to improve on, like her speech, she believes that she’ll be back better than ever.
“I do want to go to school,” she said, referring to going back to teaching in the fall. “… I’m scared a little bit, mainly because I have to do better with my teaching and how I communicate. So I’m hopefully going to get these two months to make sure I get better.
“I want to train again, too,” Jessica added. “I want to do training again. My husband and I, we train together, so I want to do that again.”
And Nick, who’s seen his wife battle through every step of this journey, believes she will do just that.
“I’m going to say that I’m obviously really proud of her,” he said. “I didn’t know if I’d get to talk to her again, if I’d get to be around her. I didn’t know if she’d survive at first. … I’m proud of her every day. … She works and works every day, and she goes into work with me and does exercises every day. She never complains. She’s always smiling and just amazing.”
The couple also had a message for those who often travel through life and take the little moments for granted.
Remember to stop and smell the roses, they said, because tomorrow is not a certainty.
“It’s literally cliché, but all the small stuff doesn’t matter in the end,” Nick said. “… Now that we’re back to semi-normal, sometimes we annoy each other and all that, and I’m even thankful for that because a couple months ago, she wasn’t even able to talk and communicate.
“There were times when I was driving down to the hospital and I thought, ‘Wow, the way we live life sometimes is so dumb,’” he added. “We’re just so fast paced all the time and worrying about work or making money, and none of that even matters when someone you love is hurting or sick. So I think it’s best to remember that it’s the time that we have; that’s the most valuable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.