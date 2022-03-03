Geeks from all over the Midwest will unite this weekend at the 13th annual KokomoCon.
This year will look a little different, though. Instead of one big event, KokomoCon is being split into three parts for 2022. Part one will be held at Baymont by Wyndham, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, and focus on the vendor aspect of the convention.
Shawn Hilton, organizer of the convention and owner of Comics Cubed, explained that KokomoCon is being split in multiple parts due to a venue change. After the 40,000-square foot Kokomo Event Center closed, he was forced to seek a new home for the convention.
“If we wanted to continue to be the KokomoCon, I felt we had to keep it in Kokomo,” Hilton said, adding there weren’t any venues comparable in size to the Kokomo Event Center.
Hilton said he chose Baymont for the convention because of its proximity to Indiana 931. Although other venues were available, he wanted a space that would be easy to find for people coming from other areas.
Going to a smaller venue, he decided to spread out the vendors, charity auction, cosplay contest and celebrity guests throughout the year.
“Yes, it's a smaller venue, which in a way is a bummer,” Hilton said. “But on the other hand, I'm gonna get to do it three times a year. So it's like having Christmas three times.”
There will be 50 artists, vendors and local crafters at the convention Saturday, with a multitude of geeky genres represented — ranging from superheroes, to anime or science fiction. Both hardcore fans searching for obscure merchandise and low-key shoppers will be catered to.
Hilton said the amount of vendors and the space they have for merchandise has also shrunk from previous years.
In the past, the convention would try to accommodate 150 vendors with 10-by-10 foot booths. Comparatively, vendors will be allotted 6-foot long tables for Saturday's convention.
Gamemasters will also lead an arrangement of tabletop games, such as Dungeons & Dragons or Settlers of Catan, throughout the event.
Although there won’t be an official cosplay contest Saturday, Hilton said people are still encouraged to dress up for the event.
Hilton said he’s interested to see how well the first segmented KokomoCon is attended.
“As we come off of COVID, things seem to be opening up, people seem to be a little more willing to venture out into the public again,” Hilton said, adding the forecast for Saturday calls for unseasonably high temperatures that could bring in more visitors.
Conversely, Hilton wonders if the war in Ukraine will keep potential customers at home while they monitor developments, or prevent them from spending extra money.
In the past, Hilton estimated, the convention brought in roughly 1,500 visitors. This year, he isn’t sure what to expect, but hopes lowering the admission to $5 will help boost attendance.
“Hopefully our event will liven the mood and give people a chance to break away from the unfortunate realities that we live in and get a chance to escape into a little fantasy that's a little more kind and warm,” Hilton said.
