This weekend, the 13th annual KokomoCon was held.

Shawn Hilton, organizer of the convention and owner of Comics Cubed, explained that KokomoCon is being split in multiple parts due to a venue change. After the 40,000-square-foot Kokomo Event Center closed, he was forced to seek a new home for the convention. 

Part one was Saturday at Baymont by Wyndham, 1709 E. Lincoln Road.

There were artists, vendors and local crafters at the convention Saturday, with a multitude of genres represented — ranging from superheroes and anime to science fiction.

