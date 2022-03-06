This weekend, the 13th annual KokomoCon was held.
Shawn Hilton, organizer of the convention and owner of Comics Cubed, explained that KokomoCon is being split in multiple parts due to a venue change. After the 40,000-square-foot Kokomo Event Center closed, he was forced to seek a new home for the convention.
Part one was Saturday at Baymont by Wyndham, 1709 E. Lincoln Road.
There were artists, vendors and local crafters at the convention Saturday, with a multitude of genres represented — ranging from superheroes and anime to science fiction.
