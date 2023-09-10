The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 50th year of sharing music with the community.
Before the season’s first concert, though, it’s trying to raise a bit of money to keep the music going.
The campaign, which is titled 50 days for $50,000 for 50 years, kicked off Sunday and will continue through Oct. 20, a day before its Golden Gala concert.
The first stretch of the fundraising campaign will focus on selling season tickets. The tickets, which are good for four concerts, cost $80 for adults and $75 for seniors. Season ticket holders save $20 compared to people who purchase individual tickets for each concert.
As of last week, the Symphony was nearly halfway to its $5,000 goal in season ticket sales.
From Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, the orchestra will focus on selling tickets to its TV dinner show singalong, which is scheduled for Oct. 28. Individual seats for the singalong cost $60 and a table with 10 seats can be purchased for $500.
You can purchase tickets online at kokomosymphony.net or by calling 765-236-0251.
From Oct. 10-20, the orchestra will concentrate on a donation drive, with a goal of raising $10,000.
All of the expenses will be used to share live orchestral music with the community.
Finally, the orchestra will hold a silent auction Oct. 28. The auction items will be listed Oct. 21.
The orchestra has also partnered with Dr. Ashburn’s Pepper Emporium to create a 50th Anniversary KSO hot sauce. The sauce will be sold at Dr. Ashburn’s, 3702 S. Lafountain St., or at any of the orchestra’s events. All of the proceeds will go to the KSO.
“Offering a live orchestra performance in a city our size is a benefit and privilege to the community,” KSO director of development Jennifer Rollins wrote in a press release. “Music performance is a benefit to children and young students and enriches the lives of every person in our community.”
