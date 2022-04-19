The Kokomo Police Department is accepting applications for the police officer applicant selection process.
The deadline for participation in the applicant process is 3 p.m. Friday, according to a KPD press release.
The application must be completed and returned to Recruiting Officer Edith Forestal on the second floor of the KPD, 100 S. Union St., and they may be obtained at the Human Resources Department or at the KPD recruiting website JoinKokomopd.com.
The actual selection process is scheduled to begin the next day — Saturday — at Maple Crest Middle School and will include a physical assessment, written examination, background investigation, polygraph examination and oral interview.
Individuals who successfully complete the selection process are then placed on an applicant eligibility list, the release noted.
Applicants must be a United States citizen between the ages of 21 and 39 at the time of appointment — 40 years and 6 months for military veterans with 20 years of experience and no dishonorable discharges — and they also must reside within 50 miles of the Kokomo city limits.
Individuals must also be a high school graduate or possess a general equivalency diploma, possess, or be able to acquire, an Indiana driver’s license and cannot have any felony convictions or any conviction for domestic violence battery, nor have illegal use of any type of drugs for two years prior to applying.
The duties of an officer with the KPD, according to the release, are to enforce federal, state and local laws, apprehend criminals, deter criminal activity, complete written reports and protect the lives and property of the citizens of Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.