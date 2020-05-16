Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.