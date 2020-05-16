The Kokomo Police Department announced Friday the hiring of two officers via lateral transfer, a move officials hinted at last month after they also hired seven new officers.
Officer Shawn Swinford, 30, comes to KPD from the Peru Police Department, where he worked for the past four years, according to a KPD media release.
He also has experience as a correctional officer for the Miami Correctional Facility and Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Swinford is a 2008 graduate of Peru High School, and he obtained a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology from Indiana State University.
Officer Brok A. Westfall also worked for the PPD for four years before joining KPD, the release noted, and he is a 2009 graduate of Taylor High School.
Westfall received his Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University Kokomo.
The induction ceremony for these officers will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, inside the City Council Chambers of the City Building.
Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be private, but it may be viewed at a later time on KGOV2.com or on the KPD Facebook page.
In April, the Kokomo Police Department swore in seven new officers during a private ceremony inside the City Council Chambers of the City Building.
Recruit officers Isaac Walden, Brock Green, Niles Wise, Ryan Adams, Mason Fisher, Ryan Hintz and Jonathan Gingerich now move the number of sworn officers to 84, Capt. Tonda Cockrell said.
“We’re certainly excited to get hiring and moving forward,” she said at the time, referring to the new recruits. “It seems like we have a good mix of people coming in that are invested in our community, and we’re excited about it. … And it’ll definitely assist with the manpower allocation of where we want to put people.”
