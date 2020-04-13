The Kokomo Police Department is set to swear in seven new officers later this week during a private ceremony inside the City Council Chambers of the City Building.
You can view the ceremony's live stream at 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, through the television channel KGOV2 or view it afterward on the KPD Facebook page.
Recruit officers Isaac Walden, Brock Green, Niles Wise, Ryan Adams, Mason Fisher, Ryan Hintz and Jonathan Gingerich now move the number of sworn officers to 84, Capt. Tonda Cockrell said.
“We’re certainly excited to get hiring and moving forward,” she said, referring to the new recruits. “It seems like we have a good mix of people coming in that are invested in our community, and we’re excited about it. … And it’ll definitely assist with the manpower allocation of where we want to put people.”
KPD is also continuing to look at hiring lateral transfers — officers currently with other departments — Cockrell said, a move that department officials have said in the past would get new officers on the streets even faster.
“We have some in the pipeline right now for those lateral moves,” Cockrell noted," and we’re working on those too.”
As for the new recruits, the hard work has already begun, Cockrell said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield has been pushed back at least two months, but Cockrell said KPD is going to flip the schedule to maximize the new recruits’ time.
“We’re going to be doing something a little differently,” she noted. “I know the academy has been pushed out because of this, but our administration didn’t want to wait. We had promised these officers employment, and we are ready to get them started.
“So we’re going to adapt to the situation and modify the training so we can do some of the administrative training on the front end,” Cockrell continued. “Then they’ll go to the academy.”
After the officers return from the academy — which Cockrell said she anticipates will begin in late-May — they will then go into a field officer training program that lasts roughly 18 weeks.
