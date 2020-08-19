The Kokomo Police Department announced the recent hiring of a new officer on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the number of sworn officers on the department now to 79.
Officer Chad Mooney — a lateral transfer — comes to Kokomo from the Peru Police Department, according to a KPD media release, and he will officially be inducted during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, inside the City Council Chambers of the City Building.
That event is closed to the public, but the ceremony will be accessible on the KPD Facebook page and KGOV2.com at a later date.
Mooney is a Peru native, the release stated, and he is a 2012 graduate of Peru High School. He then attended Indiana University Kokomo and graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
While attending IUK, Mooney was involved in the university's Police Cadet Program and an active police officer with the school until his graduation.
Mooney was then hired onto the PPD in 2016 and has served the last four years as a patrolman, the release noted.
