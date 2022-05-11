Local authorities are commemorating Fallen Officers Memorial Day next week with a ceremony honoring those officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday inside the City Hall council chambers.
The event can also be viewed at a later date on KGOV2.com or on the Kokomo Police Department Facebook page.
According to a department media release, Berryman was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 26, 1953, while responding to a domestic incident.
Lannon died on Aug. 22, 1877, after he was shot in the back at the local train station by an individual whom he had previously arrested, the release noted.
