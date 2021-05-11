The Kokomo Police Department is commemorating Fallen Officers Memorial Day this Friday with a ceremony honoring those officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.
The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday inside the City Hall Council Chambers, and masks are required for entry into the building.
For those officers participating in the ceremony, police are asking them to wear their Class A short-sleeved uniform.
The event can also be viewed at a later date on KGOV2.com or on the KPD Facebook page.
This year, KPD is paying tribute to all fallen officers, with particular attention on Officer George A. Berryman and Officer Thomas W. Lannon.
According to a department media release, Berryman was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 26, 1953, while responding to a domestic incident.
Lannon died on Aug. 22, 1877 when shot in the back at the train station by an individual whom he had previously arrested, the release noted.
