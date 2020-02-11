The Kokomo Police Department is currently accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Police Academy.
You can obtain an application for the eight-week course inside the KPD front lobby display area or under the latest news link at www.cityofkokomo.org. There is also a link on the KPD Facebook page.
All applications must be returned to KPD no later than Thursday, Feb 20.
The Citizens Police Academy meets from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and runs from March 4 through April 29 inside the City Building Council Chambers, 100 S. Union St.
The sessions are free.
Participants must be 18 years of age with no felony record or criminal arrests within the last three-year period, and applicants will also be subject to a background check.
The Citizens Police Academy is put in place to open the lines of communication between the citizens of the community and the KPD, a department release states. It is also designed to familiarize citizens with police procedures and provide an opportunity to interact with officers.
