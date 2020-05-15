Editor’s Note The Tribune is running photos from around town in a series called “Signs of the Times.” The first set can be found on page A6.
The Kokomo Police Department and other first responders did dual duty Thursday, commemorating Fallen Officers Memorial Day and honoring health care workers with a run and a parade of emergency vehicles in Kokomo.
The fallen officers ceremony, which often includes speeches and other memorials, was closed to the public but can be viewed live on KPD’s Facebook page or at a later date on Kokomo’s KGOV2.com website, according to a department media release. The Tribune also has a video of the ceremony on kokomotribune.com.
The ceremony honors all fallen officers, with specific attention paid to Officer George A. Berryman and Officer Thomas W. Lannon.
Berryman was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 26, 1953, during an investigation of a domestic incident, while Lannon was killed on Aug. 22, 1977, after he was shot in the back of a train station by an individual he had previously arrested, the release noted.
