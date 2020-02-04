A few weeks ago, a contingent of local prominent African-American pastors took to City Hall and voiced their concerns directly to Mayor Tyler Moore about what they described as a lack of diversity on the Kokomo Police Department.
And with the new administration in its second month, city and police officials are addressing some of those concerns, specifically as it relates to the roles and responsibilities of the longest-serving African Americans on the force.
“Maj. [Brian] Seldon is still Maj. Seldon,” Chief Doug Stout said during an interview at KPD headquarters last month. “The initial plan was to reduce the administration in order to put more officers on the street. The administration is still reduced, but after further evaluation of all the responsibilities, anytime you would reduce an administration, it would require every administrator more responsibilities and more work to do.
“It was after the full evaluation of what tasks we are taking on while we’re trying to rebuild this department that I realized it was in the best interest of this department and this community to retain Seldon in his current position and with more responsibilities than he had in the previous administration,” he continued.
Stout did not elaborate as to what Seldon’s new roles and responsibilities will be for KPD or why the officials left Seldon as now the only major at the department.
Seldon has been with the department for over 30 years and has served in the capacity of major for more than a decade.
But a restructuring plan of the department that was put into effect at the beginning of January initially put Seldon’s position into question.
Under former Mayor Greg Goodnight’s administration, the KPD leadership chain went from chief to majors to captains.
In late-December, city and police officials introduced a new hierarchy within KPD, introducing an assistant chief [Teresa Galloway] and eliminating the majors’ position altogether — which would have resulted in Seldon and Maj. Tony Arnett taking steps back to captain roles. The other major on staff, Jim Calabro, is expected to retire sometime over the next few weeks.
While Arnett actually did move back to a captain’s position, Seldon stayed right where he was at and even moved to third in command.
“The way the policy was set up [before] was that in the chief’s absence, the major over criminal investigations was next in line,” Stout explained. “If he wasn’t available, the major over patrol was next in line. If he wasn’t available, the major over support [Seldon] was the next in line. So that’s why he was essentially fourth in command even though he held the second highest rank in the department.”
Now Seldon is ranked directly underneath Stout and Galloway.
“But that doesn’t have anything to do with the color of his skin,” Stout said, citing some of the recent criticism the department faced last month about diversity. “It has everything to do with his quality as an officer. But still, improving the diversity of this department is one of my top priorities.”
That diversity also applies to female officers as well, Stout said, noting that Galloway is the first assistant chief in KPD’s history, in a department that is still predominantly made up of male officers.
“It [diversity] is going to start with recruitment,” Stout said, “and we’re not going to change the diversity of this department only by looking within the city limits of Kokomo. We have to reach out and be able to recruit a more diverse field of applicants just like every other law enforcement agency in the country right now.”
And all of that is music to the ears of people like Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Lonnie Anderson, who was among those who spearheaded the initial concern.
“One of the things that we were just very concerned about was having our present administration look like the community that they represent,” Anderson said. “And with Maj. Seldon continuing to be in his role, we are confident now that there is an attempt to be more diversified.”
Anderson said several African-American pastors personally met with Moore shortly after the first of the year and were able to candidly voice some of their concerns regarding local law enforcement, and it’s a relationship the pastor said he’s excited to continue into the future.
“The mayor and the ministers, we have agreed to meet regularly,” Anderson noted, “We’re just not going to meet out of chaos, crisis, and calamities. We’re going to meet to make sure that our city is put in a position that we can succeed and do the things that we need to do to make sure the citizens of our community are protected and represented. Right now, we are hopeful, and we are very positively optimistic.”
