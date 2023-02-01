Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a law enforcement officer? Well, now you can find out.
The Kokomo Police Department is accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Police Academy, a program put in place to "increase the public's understanding of law enforcement duties and responsibilities," per a KPD media release.
The police academy is a five-week program, the release notes, with each class session offered free of charge.
The sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Feb. 15 in the City Building Council Chambers, 100 S. Union St.
The Citizens Police Academy is only accepting 25 applicants, and participants must be at least 18 years old with no felony record or criminal arrests within the past three years. Applicants are also subject to a background check.
To apply, pick up an application from the KPD's front lobby display area (100 S. Union St.) or visit www.cityofkokomo.org. Once on the website, go to the KPD page and find the application under the "forms" section.
All applications must be returned by Wednesday, and applicants who meet the requirements will then be notified.
