April Overdorf walked up to the cashier at Aldi on Monday morning with a full cart of items, ready to take on the last few busy days before Christmas.
Her bill ended up totaling $267.
A couple minutes later — with tears streaming down her face — Overdorf exited the store, never having had to pay a dime.
Instead, the Kokomo Police Department paid the total amount, as they did with several other customers standing in line that morning.
It’s the second year in a row that the department has played Santa Claus to customers who just needed a little pick-me-up during the holiday season.
This year, the department had around $3,000 to spend, using money that mainly comes from donations to the department or collections held throughout the year, Chief Doug Stout explained.
“We have the ability to spend this money as needed,” he said. “… Starting last year, we thought it’d be in the holiday spirit to visit a grocery store and buy some groceries for some people who are in need. … It’s just trying to spread the love.”
The department didn’t announce the event on purpose, Stout added, because he wanted the element of surprise.
“Holiday seasons can cause a lot of stress financially and emotionally on people,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that need help or appreciate the help, and we’re just happy to do it.”
Overdorf, and dozens like her, are happy as well about the department’s generosity.
The Tribune caught up with Overdorf as she was putting her groceries away, and she was still emotional over what had transpired over the last few minutes.
“I love to give things myself,” she said. “I’ve just never been given anything like this, not this type of gift. I’m very appreciative of it obviously. Now I know how it feels to be given something. … I’ve always been taught to be the hands and feet of Christ and to give when you can. And when you’ve been blessed, it’s a blessing to give to others and be a blessing to them. I’ve definitely been blessed in my life. I’ve been blessed with more than I deserve.
“And this just shows that God will bless people that need it, or even don’t need it, to show them how it feels to bless and what you can do for others,” Overdorf added. “That’s the most important thing is living to serve and to do good things.”
Overdorf noted that she also was going to somehow “pay it forward” on Monday and perform a random good deed for someone else.
When Stout found out about Overdorf’s desire to do that, he smiled.
“That’s what it’s all about right there,” he said.
