The Kokomo Police Department is looking to hire a few new officers next month.
The selection process — which includes a physical assessment, written examination, background examination, polygraph examination and oral interview — begins on April 18, 2020.
The deadline to submit applications for that selection process is April 10, according to a department news release.
Applicants who successfully complete the selection process are then placed on the applicant eligibility list, the release also notes.
Interested individuals can obtain an application at www.cityofkokomo.org or at the Human Resources Department inside City Hall at 100 S. Union St.
For basic qualifications or more information, contact KPD at the above web address and find them under the Departments tab.
