Police are asking the public for help in identifying several individuals they believe burglarized a local grocery store over the weekend.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, employees of The Grocery Sack, 105 E. Defenbaugh St., notified authorities of the incident around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Store surveillance footage provided to police during the investigation appeared to show around four or five individuals forcing entry into the business shortly after midnight Saturday, before fleeing with vaping devices and cartridges, the release noted.
Two of the alleged suspects were seen wearing face coverings, and the release indicated that they were all wearing dark-colored clothing and backpacks.
Video footage also showed most of the individuals fled the area on bicycles, with at least one departing on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
