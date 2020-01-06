The Kokomo Police Department is planning to send up to 10 eligible applicants this May to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
It's a move the new city administration hopes will eventually bolster what officials believe is an understaffed police department and is consistent with what Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has said would be an early focus after taking over City Hall.
“We are prepared to offer those 10 individuals currently on our eligibility list a conditional offer of employment, and we’re entering names in of people who said they wanted to attend [the ILEA]," Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout told the Tribune.
“Then it’s just based on timing issues whether all of them will be able to go [in May].”
With police staffing a hot-button topic in last year’s mayoral campaign, Stout said he is excited to get the new potential officers on the streets as soon as possible.
“Obviously it takes a year for anyone we hire to be 100% ready to go and get out on the street by themselves,” Stout noted. “But this all will help offset our already low patrol numbers and unannounced and known retirements that are taking place in the first quarter of 2020.”
As of right now, there are 81 sworn officers with KPD, but there are currently five officers slated for retirement in the first quarter of the year alone, according to department officials.
Last month, KPD officers Marek Hullinger and Christopher M. Marr graduated from the ILEA and are currently in the department’s Field Training Program, an 18-week extensive program in which veteran officers mentor and train new officers on the force.
And while this latest pool of eligible applicants lacks the diversity that Stout said he was hopeful for, the idea of a more diverse group of applicants and future officers is one of the chief’s main priorities this year.
“It is a nationwide problem; however, we’ve already had several conversations and meetings about how we are going to change and how we can improve and market this police department in order to be more attractive for minorities of all races, sex, religions, who are interested in law enforcement,” Stout said.
“And we’re not going to be able to change the diversification of the KPD solely from Kokomo residents. We’re going to have to reach out farther."
He added: “So we have already had several meetings and already have some programs trying to be developed on exactly what’s going to be our best plan of attack to be able to accomplish that goal. Because that is definitely one of my major goals in this administration.”
In an interview after Monday's Prayer & Action Breakfast, Moore reiterated his administration's focus on bolstering the city's police and fire departments, a goal that has been a leading issue since the early days of his mayoral campaign.
"Obviously, one emphasis was addressing the police and fire, and with the homicide two days into the administration, there's the heightened level of importance on getting things in place within the police department to increase the presence to try and deter anything that may continue or may come of that," said Moore.
"A lot of that may be, or I hope will be, an increase in communications with the [Howard County Sheriff's Department], with the state police, even FBI if the need be, because it's going to be power in numbers. If that's what it takes, I'm confident that Chief Stout will do what he feels is necessary."
Moore was referencing a shooting Thursday that killed a 16-year-old boy on the city's northwest side. A little after 11 p.m. Thursday, James C. Gray Jr., Kokomo, was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Vincent Hospital by witnesses.
A 15-year-old male was detained in connection to the incident, and police have targeted unidentified male adult who they also believe played a role in the shooting.
Thursday’s shooting is the third homicide in five months where the victim has been a teenager and the second juvenile death in recent weeks.
"To be able to get as many as we can into the academy will help. But then continuing discussions to find out how we can immediately, both police and fire, find ways, find incentives to try and get some lateral transfers in soon than later as well," noted Moore.
The KPD's lateral program, specifically, puts an emphasis on officers transferring to the force from other police departments.
That form of hiring provides quality, already-seasoned applicants and saves money on the training costs that exist with new, prospective officers going through the academy, police officials have said.
